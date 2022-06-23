Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

First Bharat Gaurav Train Arrives In Nepal's Janakpur

The inaguration for the first train, Bharat Gaurav Train to connect two destinations between India and Nepal, was successful. The train is expected to boost tourism in India and Nepal further, the Indian Embassy said.

First Bharat Gaurav Train Arrives In Nepal's Janakpur
Bharat Gaurav Train (Representational Image) Bharat Gaurav Train

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 7:17 pm

The inaugural Bharat Gaurav train, connecting destinations associated with Ramayana Circuit in India and Nepal, arrived in Nepal's Janakpur on Thursday with 500 tourists from India.


The 14-coach train, which arrived at Janakpur Dham station, was flagged off from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station on Tuesday.


The Indian government had launched this initiative to join all the major places related to Lord Ram and Sita and develop the Ramayana Circuit.


The train operating on the Ramayana Circuit will also cover the religious destination of Janakpur (Nepal) for the first time in addition to other popular destinations such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhui, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Panchvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram and Bhadrachalam.  O


On Thursday, Chief Minister of Madhesh Pradesh Lalbabu Raut, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Forest of Madhesh Pradesh Shatrughan Mahato, Mayor of Janakpurdham Manoj Kumar Shah, General Manager of Nepal Railways Niranjan Jha, Counsellor of Embassy of India in Kathmandu Prasanna Srivastava welcomed the passengers on board the train.


The tourists will visit Janaki temple for darshan, witness a cultural program on the premises of Janaki Temple and participate in Ganga Aarti, according to a press release from the Indian Embassy.  


On June 24, they will visit Janakpurdham before proceeding to Sitmarhi by road for the onward journey on the Ramayana Circuit route by the Bharat Gaurav Train.


The train is expected to boost tourism in India and Nepal further, the Indian Embassy said. 

Related stories

Ladakh Tourism Advises Tourists To Book Prior Accommodation In Pangong Lake Area

Reports Suggest Tourism In Portugal Might Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels In 2023

Tourist train, 'Bharat Gaurav' Gets Green Lights To Cover Places Associated With Lord Ram In Nepal

Tags

National Bharat Gaurav Train Nepal's Janakpur Indian Embassy Ganga Aarti Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh Ramayana Circuit In India Minister Of Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Macrotech Developers Enters Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 1,200 Crore Sales From 1st Housing Project

Macrotech Developers Enters Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 1,200 Crore Sales From 1st Housing Project

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?