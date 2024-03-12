First Batch Of Indian Military Personnel Departs From Maldives: Reports

Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives have departed from the island nation, as reported by the Maldivian media on Monday. About 25 Indian soldiers who were stationed in Addu city have returned to India, handing over the operations of a gifted helicopter to an Indian civilian crew.
A spokesperson from the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) confirmed that the Indian troops left the country as per the agreed-upon timeline before March 10. The helicopter operations will now be managed by civilian experts from India who have been transferred to the Maldives for this purpose, according to the Editon.mv news portal.
Advertisement
There has been no immediate confirmation from India's defense ministry regarding the withdrawal of the military personnel from the Maldives. The MNDF official also mentioned that the remaining Indian military personnel stationed elsewhere in the Maldives will depart as scheduled by May 10.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, considered pro-China, emphasised that no Indian military personnel, in uniform or civilian clothing, will be present in the country after May 10. This statement comes after a high-level meeting in New Delhi on February 2, where India agreed to replace its military personnel with civilians operating the aviation platforms in the Maldives.
President Muizzu, who assumed office with an anti-India stance, had requested the removal of Indian military personnel last year. The recent developments also include the Maldives signing a deal with China's military, allowing the supply of 'non-lethal' weapons free of cost. This move reflects the shifting geopolitical dynamics in the region.
Advertisement
The first group of Indian civilian personnel, consisting of 26 individuals, arrived on February 26 to replace the military personnel operating a helicopter in Addu city. India also sent a new helicopter, while the old one was transported for repairs..