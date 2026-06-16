Fathima Thahiliya: IUML MLA Warns Online Media Over Privacy Violations

IUML MLA Fathima Thahiliya warned online media channels that intrusive, unauthorised filming of her private moments will be treated as stalking.
The first-time legislator from Perambra stated that unverified individuals are recording personal conversations at public events to monetise distorted content.
Thahiliya clarified that these independent digital channels have absolutely no connection to her public relations work.
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA Fathima Thahiliya has threatened legal action against online media channels for engaging in "paparazzi-style" videography. The first-time representative for Perambra warned on Tuesday that she will treat continued intrusive filming as stalking and a violation of her privacy.
Thahiliya used a Facebook post to say unverified individuals are recording private moments at public events to monetise distorted content, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. While attending public functions is part of her duty, she said it often becomes difficult to distinguish between officially assigned photographers and unauthorised individuals.
The warning comes amid wider scrutiny of independent digital channels in Kerala.
Privacy Violations Alleged
Thahiliya highlighted a growing trend of individuals entering events without credentials to film her. She said event managers typically hire official teams to capture footage.
"Organisers usually appoint official photographers and videographers for events. However, in some situations, people enter programmes claiming to be media personnel based solely on social media posters, without any identification marks," Thahiliya said.
These unidentified individuals record personal conversations and present them in a misleading manner to the public. She criticised the practice of sensationalising ordinary moments with misleading captions to generate negativity and profit.
"Such actions constitute a serious violation of privacy," she said.
The lawmaker also rejected suggestions that the online channels operated on her behalf.
"There is absolutely no basis for claims that these channels are linked to my PR work," Thahiliya said.
She emphasised that individuals retain their right to privacy in public spaces. Barging into personal spaces with a mobile phone and disregarding any code of conduct is unacceptable, she added. Actions aimed at violating privacy, humiliating individuals, and deliberately provoking them could not be justified under any circumstances, she told PTI.
"This is not merely an intrusion into my privacy, but also into the privacy of those who are with me," she said.
Broader Media Backlash
The lawmaker's warning follows public backlash over online media conduct during the cremation of National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar last week. Intrusive behaviour at the funeral drew widespread condemnation.
During the service, a video of Salim Kumar's son, Chandu, went viral on social media. The footage showed him asking online media personnel to move away after they pushed into the crowd to capture visuals, PTI reported.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan condemned the behaviour of the online channels during the incident. He said the issue requires greater responsibility from media organisations, as legislation alone cannot resolve the problem, PTI reported.