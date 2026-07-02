Camp Rock 3 Trailer: Jonas Brothers Reunite, New Campers Shine And Fans Await Demi Lovato Cameo

Camp Rock 3 trailer reunites the Jonas Brothers while introducing talented new campers.
Fans spotted nostalgic references and continue speculating about a Demi Lovato cameo.
Musical sequel premieres on Disney Channel before streaming on Disney+ one day later.
The Camp Rock 3 trailer has finally arrived, bringing the beloved musical franchise back with the Jonas Brothers returning as Connect 3. While the latest instalment introduces an entirely new group of campers chasing their dreams, the trailer has also reignited excitement among longtime fans who are convinced the film may still have one major surprise left to reveal. From nostalgic callbacks to fresh faces, the first look blends familiar charm with a new generation of musical talent.
Camp Rock 3 trailer introduces a new generation of campers
The trailer opens with a fresh batch of teenagers arriving at Camp Rock, where they are welcomed by the camp's owner before the Jonas Brothers make their grand entrance as Connect 3. The famous trio announces that they are preparing for a sold-out tour but are searching for an opening act. By the end of camp, one talented performer will earn the opportunity to join them on the road.
The competition quickly sparks friendships, rivalries, romance and musical performances as campers compete to prove themselves. Along the way, the trailer pays tribute to earlier films, including a brief glimpse of Mitchie's iconic notebook, a detail that immediately caught the attention of longtime fans.
Fans hope for a Demi Lovato cameo
Although the new film focuses on a younger cast led by Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone and several rising stars, much of the online conversation has centred on one question: will Demi Lovato return?
Many fans believe a cameo is likely, especially because Lovato is serving as an executive producer on the project. Social media has been flooded with reactions from viewers who expect the original Camp Rock star to appear in at least one emotional scene before the credits roll.
Directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye, Camp Rock 3 marks the franchise's long-awaited return after more than a decade. The biggest reveal comes at the end of the trailer, confirming that the film premieres on Disney Channel on August 13 before arriving on Disney+ the following day.