Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Farooq Abdullah Calls NC An 'Eyesore' For Those Opposing J&K's Spirit Of Inclusiveness

The NC president complimented party functionaries for mass outreach in their areas, saying this would further galvanize the party at the grassroots level

Farooq Abdullah Calls NC An 'Eyesore' For Those Opposing J&K's Spirit Of Inclusiveness
Farooq Abdullah Calls NC An 'Eyesore' For Those Opposing J&K's Spirit Of Inclusiveness PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 5:37 pm

Exhorting the cadre to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving people, Farooq Abdullah said " a strong National Conference is an eyesore for the elements opposed to Jammu and Kashmir's spirit of inclusiveness".

The former chief minister complimented the people in general and the party cadre in particular for their commitment to the secular ethos and hoped that this glorious tradition would continue to inspire future generations.

"The emergence of National Conference as a big political force is an eyesore for elements opposed to J&K's spirit of amity, brotherhood, harmony and inclusiveness," Abdullah said after reviewing the functioning of the party units in Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley regions of Jammu province.

Related stories

CBI Questions Rishi Agarwal In Rs 22,848 Crore ABG Shipyard Scam

President Kovind Praises Indian Navy For Successfully Maintaining Safety Of The Seas

SEA Asks Edible Oil Players To Reduce Minimum Retail Price

He said massive support to the National Conference in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir is reflective of the deep faith of the people in the party, which has met the challenges with “courage and fortitude”.

"The strength of the party emanates from the people at ground zero and there is a need to channelize this support for the betterment of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion,” he said.

Abdullah said the National Conference has all along cherished great values of pluralistic ethos that have actually been a binding force between regions and religions. "This spirit has not only to be sustained but promoted in a big way to keep at bay the divisive forces,” he added.

He said unity in diversity is the real strength of Jammu and Kashmir and “this is what has seen us overcome all the challenges”.

Abdullah exhorted the cadre across Jammu and Kashmir to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving the people and strengthening bonds of inclusiveness -- the political philosophy of the party that has withstood the test of times.

"The politically empowered people hold the key to change and given their sagacity and sense of understanding the day is not far when they will become the masters of their own destiny,” he said.

The NC leader said the people were the real fountain of power and the power is not to rule but to serve humanity. “This has been the core of our political philosophy,” he maintained.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National J&K National Conference (JKNC) Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 Spirit Of NC Motto Of National Conference Eyesore Remark Inclusive Government Kashmiri Political Parties Pir Panjal Chenab Valley Humanity Farooq Abdullah J&K: Jammu & Kashmir India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

How Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Is Impacting Polls

How Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Is Impacting Polls

BJP, RSS Come To Manipur With A Sense Of Superiority: Rahul Gandhi

Kerala High Court To Left Govt: 'There Cannot Be One Law For Powerful, Another For Ordinary People'

UP Polls: ‘PM Modi Equating Bicycle With Terrorism Is Attack On Poor', Says Arvind Kejriwal

Mamata Banerjee Forms SIT To Probe Into ISF Student Leader's Death

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title

A child dressed as Coraza character participates in the celebration of the recognition of the Pawkar Raymi or Flowering Festival by the government, in Peguche, Ecuador

Fiesta Of The Flowering Of The Maize

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

A child sticks a drawing on a wall at a newly renovated creche, at Mandoli Jail in New Delhi. As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in women centric jail no 16 in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche.

Education For All

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale