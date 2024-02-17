Farmers Brave Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets In 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March

A famer leader addresses during the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
Farmers try to remove a concrete barricade installed near Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Police use tear gas shell to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Farmers run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers who were marching to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu, India, Tuesday, Feb.13, 2024.
An injured farmer after police used tear gas shells to disperse them during their 'Delhi Chalo' march at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Protesters trying to down Haryana Police Drone with the help of Kites during the Farmers protest at Shambu Border of Punjab and Haryana near Ambala, on February 14, 2024 in Chandigarh, India. Police deployed tear gas to halt thousands of farmers from advancing towards the capital New Delhi. Tear gas shells were fired and water sprayed from tankers on the protesting farmers who tried to cross the Shambhu border. The police had even earlier in the day resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the agitating farmers who were approaching the police barricade.
Protesters throw back the tear gas shell back to police personnel during the farmers' protest at Shambhu Border of Punjab and Haryana near Ambala, on February 14, 2024 in Chandigarh, India.
An injured farmer is attended to by others after police fired tear gas at protesting farmers near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states on Wednesday, Feb.14, 2024.
A farmer shows a tear gas shell and rubber bullets fired by the police to disperse protesting farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
A farmer tries to douse a tear gas canister dropped by a police drone near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana states on Wednesday, Feb.14, 2024.
Members of various organisations block railway tracks at Rajpura as they stage 'rail roko' protest in support of farmers agitating at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
A farmer at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during a protest march, in Patiala district, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.