National

Extortion Rackets Thriving In Bengal, Says Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar

Majumdar, also the state BJP president, alleged that these developments are reminiscent of past criminal activities in Mumbai, suggesting a worrying trend in West Bengal.

PTI
BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday alleged that extortion rackets were thriving in West Bengal, drawing parallels to the notorious activities of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan gangs in Mumbai during the 1990s.

He claimed that instances of shootouts and dacoities in jewellery shops over the last couple of months prove that the "law and order situation in the state is not good."

Majumdar, also the state BJP president, alleged that these developments are reminiscent of past criminal activities in Mumbai, suggesting a worrying trend in West Bengal.

"I am reminded of the way Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakil, Chhota Rajan gangs used to operate extortion rackets in Mumbai in the 1990's. Similar rackets seem to have started in West Bengal," Majumdar said.

He further alleged that opposition party workers have been subjected to attacks while such criminal activities continue unchecked.

Majumdar, who met with BJP workers claiming to be victims of post-poll violence perpetrated by supporters of the ruling party in West Bengal, highlighted an incident where motorbike-borne assailants shot at a businessman's car on the busy B T Road here on Saturday.

In the early hours of Saturday, a shooting incident took place at Mirza Galib Street in central Kolkata. The incident stemmed from an altercation between two men, reportedly linked to a road rage incident the previous day.

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim attributed the recent dacoities in jewellery shops, including the latest one at Raniganj a few days ago, to miscreants from neighbouring states. In this connection, two persons were arrested from Jharkhand in a coordinated operation conducted jointly by the police forces of both states, officials said.

IMD predicts both heatwave and rainfall for different states | - PTI
Weather Update: Rainfall In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru; Heatwave To Prevail Across States, Says IMD | Details Inside

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; India Opts Out Of Ukraine Declaration
  2. Extortion Rackets Thriving In Bengal, Says Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar
  3. J-K: Abducted Teenager Rescued From Rease, 1 held
  4. HP Government To Invest Rs 1,000 Cr In Bulk Drug Park In Una: Dy CM
  5. Delhi's Maximum Temperature At 44.9 Degrees Celsius, Six Notches Above Normal
Entertainment News
  1. Joe Alwyn Looks Back On Taylor Swift Romance: We Had Decided To Keep Our Relationship Private
  2. Nayanthara, Shruti Haasan, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Share Heartfelt Father's Day Wishes
  3. Rupali Ganguly Remembers Her Father Anil Ganguly, Says He Taught Her How To Be Resilient
  4. Aakkash Ahuja Reveals How His 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' Character An Odd One Out In A World Chasing Luxury
  5. Maninee De Recalls Shooting For Short Film 'Pravaah -The Flow' Near Parvati River In Himachal Pradesh
Sports News
  1. PAK Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Seems Like Pakistan Making Up For All Losses Till Now - Three Wickets In Two Overs
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Women Beat South Africa Women In 1st ODI; Netherlands Drawing Against Poland At Euro 2024
  3. Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Debacle: Versatile All-Rounders Is What The Doctor Orders
  4. Pakistan Vs Ireland Toss Update, T20 World Cup: PAK Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Copa America 2024: Ronaldinho Backtracks On His Controversial Comments, Says He Will Never 'Abandon' Brazil
World News
  1. Fight For Control Of Yemen's Banks Between Rebels, Government Threatens To Further Wreck Economy
  2. India Among Nations That Opt Out Of Ukraine Declaration
  3. Brooklyn’s Gowanus Canal Under Investigation For Toxic Vapours
  4. Scores Join Annual Gay Pride Parade In Ukraine's Kyiv With Riot Police Protection
  5. 2 Killed And Several Wounded In Shooting During A Juneteenth Celebration In A Texas Park
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow