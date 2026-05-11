‘Explosives’ On PM Modi’s Bengaluru Visit Route: NIA Joins Probe

The gelatin sticks were found during routine anti-sabotage checks in the Tataguni area of Kaggalipura, along Kanakapura Road, around 3 kilometres from the main event venue. Police immediately cordoned off the spot, and bomb disposal teams were rushed in. A suspicious packet containing the explosives was seized, and one suspect has been detained for questioning. Authorities also received inputs about a possible threat call, adding urgency to the multi-agency investigation.