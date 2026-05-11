‘Explosives’ On PM Modi’s Bengaluru Visit Route: NIA Joins Probe

Summary of this article
Two gelatin sticks were recovered near PM Modi’s convoy route in Bengaluru’s Tataguni-Kaggalipura area on May 10 during routine security sweeps ahead of his Art of Living event visit.
NIA has joined the probe, with a team reaching the spot to investigate possible terror links or conspiracy along with local police.
One suspect detained; security agencies probing whether it was a deliberate threat or security lapse, even as PM Modi’s visit concluded safely.
In a major security scare ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, two gelatin sticks were recovered from a roadside near his convoy route in Bengaluru on May 10, 2026. The discovery triggered high alert across security agencies, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) swiftly joining the probe the very next day. The incident occurred close to the venue of the 45th anniversary celebrations of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living Foundation, which PM Modi attended.
The gelatin sticks were found during routine anti-sabotage checks in the Tataguni area of Kaggalipura, along Kanakapura Road, around 3 kilometres from the main event venue. Police immediately cordoned off the spot, and bomb disposal teams were rushed in. A suspicious packet containing the explosives was seized, and one suspect has been detained for questioning. Authorities also received inputs about a possible threat call, adding urgency to the multi-agency investigation.
The National Investigation Agency team left for Bengaluru on May 11 and is now working closely with local police, Central Crime Branch (CCB), and other agencies to determine whether this was an isolated incident, a security lapse, or part of a larger conspiracy. Forensic examination of the explosives and digital evidence is underway. PM Modi’s visit proceeded with heightened security measures, and he successfully attended the programme without any untoward incident.
This development comes at a time of increased focus on VIP security across the country. Gelatin sticks, commonly used in quarrying but also in improvised explosive devices, have raised concerns about possible anti-national elements attempting to create panic or target high-profile movements. Karnataka Police and central agencies have intensified searches and surveillance in and around Bengaluru.