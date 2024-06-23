National

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Party Reiterates Demand For CEC’s Resignation Over Alleged Poll Rigging

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party on Sunday reiterated its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja’s immediate resignation for failing to hold “free and fair” elections and protested against the "injustices" being committed against the party, according to media reports.

Leaders of 71-year-old Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, along with other National Assembly members, led a protest rally from the Parliament to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the Constitution Avenue here, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Led by Leader of Opposition and party leader Omar Ayub, the protesters demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja and election commission members for alleged poll rigging.

The controversial February 8 general elections in Pakistan were marred with massive rigging allegations.

During the rally, Ayub called for the immediate resignation of CEC Raja and other members of the ECP, alleging that the only job of the election commission was to conduct clean and transparent polls, but it failed to fulfil its constitutional duty, The News International newspaper reported.

The protesters were stopped from reaching the electoral body’s central office, as large contingents of security personnel were deployed outside the ECP building, the report said.

Slogans were also chanted for the release of party founder and cricketer-turned-politician Khan.

Khan has been incarcerated in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since September last year. He was shifted to this prison from the District Jail Attock, where he had been lodged after his arrest on August 5, 2023, following his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Addressing the rally, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said, “The doors of courts have been closed on opposition leaders; our women are in jail, and history will remember them.”

He said that it was a matter of regret that all the parliamentarians were coming out on the streets and protesting for the release of PTI founder Khan, the report said.

“Today, we have come out against this injustice. Our voice is not being heard in this House (Parliament). Whatever we said in the House, our voice was silenced. We want the women’s release. This is a clear violation of human rights,” he said.

Addressing the protesters, the party’s central leader, Asad Qaiser, said, “On May 9, we were targeted on the pretext that we are not negotiating with anyone. Our voice is not heard in parliament, which amounts to our gross abuse.”

After the controversial general elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party formed a coalition government after intense negotiations following a fractured poll verdict.

Independent candidates – a majority backed by the PTI party – won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats contested in the February 8 election.

