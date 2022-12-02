Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Home National

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

A state-of-the-art film city is already being constructed by the state government in Rajgir, besides developing Shekhodevra in Nawada.

Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 9:47 am

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said there are enormous possibilities for film-making in Bihar, and his government has taken several measures to promote movie production in the state.

“A state-of-the-art film city is already being constructed by the state government in Rajgir, besides developing Shekhodevra in Nawada. Natural cinematic treasures in the state are enough to attract filmmakers. Now, the ease of film-making and facilitating full institutional support to filmmakers must be enhanced in the state,” Kumar said on Thursday.

Films promote tourism and generate employment for the people of Bihar, the CM said, adding, movies also portray the state's rich culture and traditions.

Earlier in the day, during a meeting, officials briefed Kumar about the key features of the draft Bihar Film Promotion Policy, which includes financial incentives for film-making in the state, special subsidy for regional cinema, single-window clearance for all government permissions, security and safety arrangements.

At the Indian International Film Festival in Goa, the state’s Minister for Art and Culture Jitendra Kumar Rai, had said last week that the Nitish Kumar government was giving final touches to the policy. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Bihar Nitish Kumar Film-Making Movie Production Rajgir State's Rich Culture And Traditions Jitendra Kumar Rai Indian International Film Festival
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar