Enforcement Directorate Raids 25 Locations In Delhi Relating To Excise Policy

The premises covered under the search operation belong to private entities linked to liquor dealerships and distributorships.

A man carrying a few bottles of liquor. (Representative image) PTI

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 1:30 pm

The Enforcement Directorate or ED today raided at least 25 locations in the national capital as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy, officials said.

The premises covered under the search operation belong to private entities linked to liquor dealerships and distributorships, they said.

The federal agency has conducted multiple raids in this case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, last month in the case.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others.

The scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

 

Tags

National Enforcement Directorate (ED) ED Delhi CBI Excise Policy Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Delhi Liquor Policy Delhi’s New Liquor Policy
