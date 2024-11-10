Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Srinagar

A joint operation between police and security forces is underway in the Zabarwan forest area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, after intelligence suggested the presence of militants. The encounter began around 9 am in the forest area connecting Dachigam and the upper reaches of Nishat.
This comes just a day after a foreign terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Rajpora area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, told Greater Kashmir that eight militants have been eliminated in six operations this November alone.
This recent surge in encounters indicates a resurgence of militancy in Srinagar, which was previously considered a zero-militancy zone.
The Kashmir Zone Police stated on X that an exchange of fire ensued during the operation, with further details to follow.
This incident is part of a series of encounters between militants and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the killing of several militants and their commanders. Security forces have also suffered casualties.