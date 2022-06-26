Emergency In 1975 A 'Black Spot' On Vibrant History Of India's Democracy: PM Modi In Germany

Terming the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 a "black spot" on the vibrant history of India's democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Congress Party and said that democracy, which is in the DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago, but the people answered the conspiracies to crush it in a democratic way.

Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit, made the remarks while addressing thousands of members of the Indian community at a grand event held at the Audi Dome stadium in Munich.

"Today is June 26 which is also known as the day when India's democracy, which is in the DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago. Emergency is a black spot on the vibrant history of India's democracy," Modi said, targeting the opposition Congress Party in a speech from abroad.

भारत ने दिखाया है कि इतने विशाल और इतनी विविधताओं से भरे देश में डेमोक्रेसी कितने बेहतर तरीके से डिलिवर कर रही है। जिस तरह करोड़ों भारतीयों ने मिलकर बड़े-बड़े लक्ष्यों को हासिल किया है, वो अभूतपूर्व है। pic.twitter.com/whY6jyQfyI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2022

Emergency was announced in India on June 25, 1975 when Congress leader Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, and was lifted on March 21, 1977.

"The people of India answered all the conspiracies to crush democracy in a democratic way. We Indians take pride in our democracy wherever we are," Modi said in his over 30 minutes speech at the crowded stadium.

Modi said that Indians are proud of their democracy. "Today, we can proudly say that India is the mother of democracy... The diversity of culture, food, clothes, music and traditions makes our democracy vibrant. India has shown that democracy can deliver and has delivered."

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast earlier in the day, Modi had targeted the Congress for imposing the Emergency, and asserted that it is difficult to find another example in the world where people defeated a "dictatorial mindset" through democratic means.

Addressing the Indian community members who had come to Munich after travelling long distances, Modi lauded the contribution of the diaspora in promoting India’s success story and acting as brand ambassadors of India’s success.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's growth story and mentioned various initiatives undertaken by the government to further achieve the country’s development agenda.

"In last century, Germany and other countries benefited from the 3rd Industrial Revolution. India was a slave back then that's why it couldn't leverage benefits. But now India will not be left behind in the 4th Industrial Revolution, it's now leading the world," Modi said.

He said India has shown how well democracy is delivering in such a vast and so diverse country.

"The way crores of Indians have achieved big goals together, it is unprecedented. Today every village in India is open defecation free, has electricity and 99% of the villages also have clean cooking fuel. India has been providing free ration to 80 crore poor people since the last 2 years,” he added.

Not only this, in India, on an average, we have a ‘unicorn’ every 10 days, he added. In India, every month on an average 5,000 patents are being filed. Every month, on an average, India makes over 500 railway coaches, provides 18 lakh households clean water, he said.

"There was a time when India was nowhere in the race of startups. Today, we are the third largest startup ecosystem. Similarly, we used to import even the simplest phones, today, we are the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world," Modi said.

Modi said that drone technology is being used which is unprecedented. In India’s many places, fertilisers are being sprayed using drones, he said.

He also said that India has started the Swamitwa Yojana under which land’s mapping in Indian villages is being made through drones only.

"This list of achievements is very long. If I keep speaking, your dinner time will be over. When a country takes correct decisions with correct intentions on time, then it is destined for development," he said, amid chants of Modi-Modi from the crowd.

"In Information technology, digital technology, India is making its presence felt. Forty per cent digital transactions in the world are from India. India is making new records in data consumption. India is among the countries where data is cheapest,” he said.

In the 21st Century's new India, the fast way people adopt technology is exciting. "Today's India has come out of the mentality of ‘It happens, it runs like this’. Today India takes a pledge to 'have to do', 'have to do' and 'have to do on time',” he said.

"India now is ready, prompt for development, for its dreams. Today, India believes in itself and its capabilities. That’s why we’re breaking old records and achieving new goals,” he said.

Modi said that 90% adults have taken both doses of Covid vaccines in India and 95% have taken at least one dose. "This is the same India, about which some people were saying that it will take 10-15 years to vaccinate the 1.25 billion population,” Modi said.

Made in India vaccine has saved crores of lives across the world, he added. He said the courage of the people of India is our biggest strength even in the most difficult of circumstances. “Last year we did the highest export so far. This is proof that on one hand, our manufacturers are ready for new opportunities, while the world is also looking at us with hope and confidence,” he said.

Modi said that climate change is just not a matter of government policies in India. "The youth of India is investing in EVs and other similar pro-climate technologies. Sustainable climate practices are becoming a part of the lives of ordinary people of India today,” he added.

"Today cleanliness is becoming a lifestyle in India. The people of India, the youth of India are considering it their duty to keep the country clean. Today the people of India are confident that their money is used honestly for the country, corruption is not getting paid. That's why tax compliance is increasing rapidly in the country,” he said.

"We have brought 21st century policies for the youth of New India. Today, our youth will be able to complete their education in their own mother tongues," the prime minister said.

Modi said that India is now no longer lamenting over global problems, instead India is leading the charge and providing sustainable solutions to the world. "Today, with the International Solar Alliance, India has given the mantra of 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' to the world," Modi added.

"As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, India is now dreaming new dreams, making new goals and working towards realising them. India is moving from Sankalp to Samriddhi," he said.

Modi said that with initiatives such as the PLI Schemes, India has now enhanced its manufacturing capabilities significantly, and the world is also looking at India as a reliable supply chain partner.

(with inputs from PTI)