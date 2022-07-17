Elderly Tribal Woman Hacked To Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion

A 70-year-old tribal woman was allegedly hacked to death by a villager who suspected her of performing witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Gangi Jamuda of Badamtolia village under Jamda police station.

Madan Pingua (60) of the same village beat the elderly tribal woman with a lathi on Saturday night as he suspected that she was practicing witchcraft that led to ailments in his family.

Critically injured Jamuda was admitted to the Sub-Divisional Hospital Rairangpur where she succumbed to injuries.

Police have registered a case and arrested the accused Madan Pingua, Kamalakanta Das, the Inspector In Charge of Jamda Police Station said.

(Inputs from PTI)