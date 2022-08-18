Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Eight YouTube Channels Blocked For Spreading Misinformation Against India

The Government of India has ordered the blocking of eight YouTube channels for allegedly disseminating misinformation against the country's national security and public order.

Youtube
Youtube .

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 12:20 pm

The government on Thursday ordered the blocking of eight YouTube channels, including one operating from Pakistan, for allegedly spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order.

The blocked YouTube channels had over 114 crore views; and 85.73 lakh subscribers and the content was being monetized, an official statement said.

The channels that were blocked under the Information Technology Rules-2021 include seven Indian news channels. These channels made false claims such as the demolition of religious structures by the Government of India ban on the celebration of religious festivals, and declaration of religious war in India, an official statement said.

"Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country," it said. It said the YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces and Jammu and Kashmir.

"The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign States," the statement said.

