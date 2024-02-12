Efforts On To Malign Us With False Corruption Charges: Mamata

“No state or country in the world can compete with us in terms of development. This is because, despite Delhi's best attempts to deprive us, we have managed to bring in these welfare schemes for our people.

"We have been doing so much for the benefit of the people, but still efforts are on to malign us on fake corruption charges,” she said.

Her comments come in the backdrop of several TMC leaders being arrested by the central investigative agencies in the last few years in various corruption cases.

The TMC supremo criticized the BJP-led central government, alleging an attempt to financially starve the state by withholding the state’s dues amounting to Rs 1.18 lakh crore.