ED Summons I-PAC's Rishi Raj Singh On Monday In PMLA case

The probe stems from a Delhi Police FIR against the Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd (I-PAC) on charges of falsification of accounts and handling of unaccounted funds through its directors including Singh, Chandel and Jain, among others. Photo: | IMAGO; Representative image

The probe stems from a Delhi Police FIR against the Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd (I-PAC) on charges of falsification of accounts and handling of unaccounted funds through its directors including Singh, Chandel and Jain, among others. Photo: | IMAGO; Representative image