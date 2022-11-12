Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Economy Fast Paced Under PM Modi's Rule, Says Amit Shah

Shah was speaking during the 75th platinum jubilee celebrations of N Srinivasan-helmed The India Cements Ltd here. Hailing the contribution of the cement-maker to the country,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 6:15 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the country witnessed fast-paced economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would achieve the USD 5-trillion economy goal by 2025.                                  

He said welfare schemes announced by the NDA government, including PM Awas Yojana for housing, and Swacch Bharat Abhiyan for construction of toilets and free electricity were driving the growth.                                                                                             

Shah was speaking during the 75th platinum jubilee celebrations of N Srinivasan-helmed The India Cements Ltd here. Hailing the contribution of the cement-maker to the country,

Shah said development of the country was based on its infrastructure and robust infrastructure is based on the quality of the cement used. "India Cements has become one of the top cement companies in the country. It has also forayed into shipping, mining, infrastructure, sports and so on... " he said.

Shah noted that the company produces 15.5 million tonne of cement through its 10 manufacturing facilities across the country.  

"In the last eight years, the country has seen fast-paced economic growth. By 2025, India will become a USD 5-trillion economy, " he said.                                                                                                                                                                                        

To mark the occasion, Shah released a stamp to mark the 75th platinum jubilee celebrations of India Cements. Vice-chairman and managing director of the company Srinivasan was present.                                                                                                               

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Bugganna Rajendranath Reddy and Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu were also present.

Related stories

Amit Shah Says Need To Control Left Wing Extremism

Amit Shah Highlights PM Narendra Modi's Efforts To Boost Irrigation, Drinking Water Supply In Gujarat

None Can Stop BJP From Implementing UCC In Himachal Pradesh If BJP Voted Back To Power: Amit Shah

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India PM Modi Modi Government Union Home Minister Politics Indian Economy Amit Shah Chennai Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree