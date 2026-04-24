EC Suspends Hingalganj Police Chief Over Bias Claims

The Election Commission ordered the suspension of the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Hingalganj police station in North 24 Parganas district following allegations that he was acting in a partisan manner.

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West Bengal State Election Commission
The Election Commission ordered the suspension of the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Hingalganj police station Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • The Election Commission ordered suspension of the OC of Hingalganj police station following allegations that he was acting in a partisan manner.

  • The EC said it had examined a report sent by state CEO Manoj Agarwal regarding complaints of bias between the OC and local elements.

  • It also sought a proposal from the state government to fill the vacant post of Hingalganj OC at the earliest.

In the high-stakes theatre of the West Bengal assembly elections, the line between administration and activism is being drawn with a heavy hand. The Election Commission has ordered the immediate suspension of Sandip Sarkar, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Hingalganj police station, following persistent allegations that he was no longer acting as a neutral arbiter of the law.

The decision was not a sudden reflex. It followed a detailed report from the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, which hinted at something more than just a few administrative lapses. The report spoke of an alleged "nexus" between the officer and "local elements"—a polite way of describing the kind of deep-rooted local influence that can tilt the scales of a fair election.

 The Borderland Battle

Hingalganj isn’t just another constituency; it is a sensitive border outpost where local tensions often simmer just beneath the surface. With the second phase of polling set for April 29, the EC's intervention is a clear attempt to restore public confidence. In a region where the BJP has fielded Rekha Patra—the prominent face of the Sandeshkhali protests—against the TMC’s Ananda Sarkar, the atmosphere is already electric.

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By removing the local police head, the poll watchdog is trying to ensure that the only voices heard on election day are those of the voters, not the echoes of a partisan police-force. The order, issued to Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, was blunt: suspend the officer and start disciplinary proceedings with immediate effect.

A Message to the Machinery

For the residents of North 24 Parganas, the sight of a high-ranking officer being removed so close to the finish line is a rare glimpse of the EC’s "zero-tolerance" policy in action. It serves as a stark reminder to the state’s bureaucracy that the uniform is meant to serve the constitution, not the party in power.

As the state government scrambles to find a replacement for the vacant post, the eyes of the nation remain on this border town. In an election season defined by fierce rhetoric and sporadic clashes, the EC’s move is a bid to prove that even in the heat of Bengal’s politics, the rules of the game still apply.

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