EC Suspends Hingalganj Police Chief Over Bias Claims

Summary of this article
The Election Commission ordered suspension of the OC of Hingalganj police station following allegations that he was acting in a partisan manner.
The EC said it had examined a report sent by state CEO Manoj Agarwal regarding complaints of bias between the OC and local elements.
It also sought a proposal from the state government to fill the vacant post of Hingalganj OC at the earliest.
In the high-stakes theatre of the West Bengal assembly elections, the line between administration and activism is being drawn with a heavy hand. The Election Commission has ordered the immediate suspension of Sandip Sarkar, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Hingalganj police station, following persistent allegations that he was no longer acting as a neutral arbiter of the law.
The decision was not a sudden reflex. It followed a detailed report from the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, which hinted at something more than just a few administrative lapses. The report spoke of an alleged "nexus" between the officer and "local elements"—a polite way of describing the kind of deep-rooted local influence that can tilt the scales of a fair election.
The Borderland Battle
Hingalganj isn’t just another constituency; it is a sensitive border outpost where local tensions often simmer just beneath the surface. With the second phase of polling set for April 29, the EC's intervention is a clear attempt to restore public confidence. In a region where the BJP has fielded Rekha Patra—the prominent face of the Sandeshkhali protests—against the TMC’s Ananda Sarkar, the atmosphere is already electric.
By removing the local police head, the poll watchdog is trying to ensure that the only voices heard on election day are those of the voters, not the echoes of a partisan police-force. The order, issued to Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, was blunt: suspend the officer and start disciplinary proceedings with immediate effect.
A Message to the Machinery
For the residents of North 24 Parganas, the sight of a high-ranking officer being removed so close to the finish line is a rare glimpse of the EC’s "zero-tolerance" policy in action. It serves as a stark reminder to the state’s bureaucracy that the uniform is meant to serve the constitution, not the party in power.
As the state government scrambles to find a replacement for the vacant post, the eyes of the nation remain on this border town. In an election season defined by fierce rhetoric and sporadic clashes, the EC’s move is a bid to prove that even in the heat of Bengal’s politics, the rules of the game still apply.