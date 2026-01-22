EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

In a letter to the chief secretary, the EC said, “… you are requested to refer to the Commission’s letter dated 05.08.2025, wherein directions were given for suspension and initiation of suitable disciplinary proceedings against the concerned EROs/AEROs and for lodging of FIRs against the erring officials.” The state’s top bureaucrat was asked to explain by 5 pm on January 24 why the directions had not been implemented, a senior EC official told PTI.