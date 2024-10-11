National

East Asia Summit: Not The Era Of War, Says PM Modi As He Calls For Peace In Eurasia, West Asia

Addressing the 19th East Asia Summit, Modi said solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield.

PM Modi at the 19th East Asia Summit |
PM Modi at the 19th East Asia Summit | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Noting that the most negatively affected countries due to ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world are those from the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the restoration of peace and stability in regions such as Eurasia and West Asia as soon as possible.

Amid increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region, the prime minister also said a free, open, inclusive, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific is crucial for the peace and progress of the entire region.

The peace, security, and stability in the South China Sea are in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region, Modi stressed.

“We believe that maritime activities should be conducted in accordance with UNCLOS. Ensuring freedom of navigation and airspace is essential. A robust and effective Code of Conduct should be developed. And, it should not impose restrictions on the foreign policies of regional countries,” the prime minister said.

“Our approach should focus on development and not expansionism,” Modi asserted.

He noted that the most negatively affected countries, due to ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world, are those from the Global South.

There is a collective desire for the restoration of peace and stability in regions such as Eurasia and West Asia as soon as possible, he said.

“I come from the land of Buddha, and I have repeatedly stated that this is not the era of war. Solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield,” Modi said.

It is essential to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international laws, he said, adding that with a humanitarian perspective, “we must place a strong emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy”.

In fulfilling its responsibilities as a ‘Vishwabandhu’, India will continue to make every effort to contribute in this direction, Modi said.

His remarks came amidst conflicts between Ukraine and Russia in Eurasia and the Israel-Hamas war in West Asia.

Asserting that terrorism also poses a serious challenge to global peace and security, Modi said that to combat it, forces that believe in humanity must come together and work in tandem.

“And, we must strengthen mutual cooperation in the areas of cyber, maritime, and space,” Modi added.

At the start of his address, the prime minister expressed his deep condolences to those affected by "Typhoon Yagi”, a destructive tropical cyclone which impacted Southeast Asia and South China in September this year.

“During this challenging time, we have provided humanitarian assistance through Operation Sadbhav,” he said.

Modi also said India has consistently supported the unity and centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

ASEAN is also pivotal to India's Indo-Pacific vision and Quad cooperation, he said.

There are important similarities between India’s "Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative" and the "ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific”, the prime minister pointed out.

“We endorse ASEAN's approach to the situation in Myanmar and support the Five-Point Consensus. Furthermore, we believe it is crucial to sustain humanitarian assistance and implement suitable measures for the restoration of democracy,” Modi said.

“We believe that Myanmar should be engaged rather than isolated in this process,” he said.

As a neighbouring country, India will continue to uphold its responsibilities, he added.

In his remarks, Modi also said the revival of Nalanda was a commitment made at the East Asia Summit.

“This June, we fulfilled that commitment by inaugurating the new campus of Nalanda University. I invite all the countries present here to participate in the 'Heads of Higher Education Conclave' to be held at Nalanda,” he said.

The prime minister asserted that the East Asia Summit is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone for the excellent organisation of today's summit. I extend my best wishes to Malaysia as the next Chair and assure them of India's full support for a successful presidency,” Modi said.

Later, in a post on X, Modi said, "Took part in the 19th East Asia Summit being held in Vientiane, Lao PDR. India attaches great importance to friendly relations with ASEAN. We are committed to adding even more momentum to this relation in the times to come."

"Our Act East Policy has led to substantial gains and has contributed to a better planet. At the same time, we wish to work towards an Indo-Pacific which is rules-based, free, inclusive and open," he said.

The East Asia Summit comprises eighteen participating countries, including ten ASEAN member states -- Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam -- and Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, and the United States of America.

