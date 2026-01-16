Early Trends Favour BJP–Shiv Sena Alliance In Mumbai Civic Polls

The reunited Thackeray cousins’ parties were trailing the ruling Mahayuti alliance, while exit polls predicted a sweep for the ruling bloc across 29 municipal corporations.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maha civic polls: Voting underway in Navi Mumbai
Police personnel stand guard as people wait in a queue to cast votes during the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections, at a polling station at Kopar Khairane, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The BJP and Shiv Sena were leading in several wards across Mumbai, Thane and Pune as vote counting began, according to early television trends.

  • The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections were held after a four-year delay.

  • Voter turnout in Mumbai fell to 52.94 per cent from 55.53 per cent in 2017.

The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena were leading in the high-stakes Mumbai municipal corporation elections according to early trends, as vote counting began on Friday morning.

Although there was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, television channels reported that the BJP was ahead in 16 of Mumbai’s 227 wards, while the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was ahead in 10 wards.

Counting commenced at 10 am.

The Thackeray cousins, who reunited after two decades ahead of Thursday’s polls, were trailing the ruling alliance in Mumbai. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) was ahead in 10 wards, while the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was leading in six.

In Thane, considered Shinde’s stronghold, his party was leading in nine of the 131 wards, ahead of ally BJP, which was leading in six wards, according to television reports.

People wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the municipal corporation elections in Thane, Maharashtra. - PTI
Thane Civic Polls: Clash Between Shiv Sena Supporters, Police Intervene

BY Outlook News Desk

In Pune, the BJP appeared to be outperforming its ally NCP. The saffron party was ahead in 32 of the 165 wards, while the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was leading in 14 seats.

Related Content
Related Content

Exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the ruling Mahayuti alliance in elections to the 29 municipal corporations held on Thursday.

Voter turnout in the Mumbai civic polls stood at 52.94 per cent, down from 55.53 per cent in the 2017 elections, officials said on Friday.

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has an annual budget exceeding Rs 74,400 crore, were held after a delay of four years.

These were the first BMC elections since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena, when Shinde broke away with a majority of the party’s MLAs and joined hands with the BJP to form the government.

The undivided Shiv Sena had controlled India’s richest civic body for 25 years, from 1997 to 2022.

In a significant political development ahead of the polls, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunited last month, while rival NCP factions forged a local alliance in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The elections to 29 municipal corporations were conducted after a gap of several years, with the terms of most having ended between 2020 and 2023. Of these, nine are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the most urbanised region in India.

Voting was held in the municipal corporations of Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai–Virar, Kalyan–Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira–Bhayandar, Nanded–Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi–Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli–Miraj–Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.

For live updates: BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE Updates

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Green Shirts Open World Cup Campaign Against Young Lions

  2. Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

  3. Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 25 – Check Result

  4. BCB Reschedules Bangladesh Premier League 2026 After Players Call Off Protests

  5. Harleen Deol Makes A Statement: From Controversial Retire Out To Match-Winning Knock In WPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. BMC Polls 2026: Chaos Ensues As Voter Names Go Missing From Electoral Rolls

  3. BMC Polls: Voting Ends At 5.30 pm, Turnout Touches Nearly 50%, Higher Than 2017

  4. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. ‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

  3. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  4. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

  5. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE Updates: BJP Alliance And Shiv-Sena UBT Coalition Neck To Neck In Early Trends

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC