EAM Jaishankar Calls On Bhutan PM, Exchanges Views On Current Global And Regional Developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lyonchhen Lotay Tshering here and exchanged views on the current global and regional developments.

EAM Jaishankar, who is here on an official visit at the invitation of his Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Tandi Dorji, is Bhutan's first high-level visitor from abroad since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in March 2020.

“Pleased to call on @PMBhutan Lotay Tshering. Exchanged views on current global and regional developments that impact us all. Apprised him of the progress in our bilateral cooperation, including our development partnership,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Tshering also took to Twitter to announce his meeting with the visiting external affairs minister.

“Delighted to have met H.E. @DrSJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. I am confident that this visit will foster and reaffirm the exemplary relations Bhutan and India share,” Tshering said in a tweet.

Earlier, jaishankar met his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji.

"Delighted to be back in Bhutan. Good to see @FMBhutan Tandi Dorji. Look forward to a productive visit," Jaishankar tweeted, sharing some photographs of his arrival here.

The visit is in keeping with the long-established tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits between Bhutan and India, the Bhutan foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The visit will further strengthen the already existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, it said.

Jaishankar will receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement in New Delhi.

"India and Bhutan share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding," the MEA said.

"During the visit, the two sides will discuss all issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation," it said.

The visit is part of Jaishankar's three-day two-nation visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange views on key issues.

Jaishankar visited Dhaka on Thursday during which he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and held bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart A K Abdul Momen.

(with inputs from PTI)