Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Each Indian Village Should Have RSS Branch: Bhagwat

Each Indian Village Should Have RSS Branch: Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 10:57 pm

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that every village in India should have a branch of the organisation and every member of it should strive for the country’s progress.

Addressing the concluding event of a workers' camp of the Assam unit, Bhagwat said that the nation is a priority for all people, irrespective of their differences.

"He (Bhagwat) observed that every village in India should have a Shakha (branch) as the society as a whole has given it the opportunity to work for them and hence Swayamsevaks should lead the society from the front," the RSS said in a statement.

The event where Bhagwat spoke, and the three-day camp, were closed-door affairs, allowed only for RSS workers.

"With full conviction to India’s pride and heritage, the Swayamsevaks should work for the progress of the nation," the RSS chief said.

He also stated that the nation should be a priority for everyone and leaving aside all differences, all the citizens have to work tirelessly for the welfare of the nation.

"We have to be ready to do everything for the nation. Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar established RSS in 1925 with the aim to develop human resources. We may have differences in opinions but not in our minds," Bhagwat said.

The RSS is nearing completion of its hundred years of existence and it continues to attract new blood every year with the sixth generation coming forward to work for the nation, he claimed.

Bhagwat stated that a weak society cannot enjoy the fruits of "political freedom".

The RSS statement, however, did not explain what he meant by "political freedom" in his speech.

Bhagwat lauded the RSS workers, who dedicated their lives to "nation-building" and asserted that they maintain a good character while working selflessly for the welfare of the country.

Emphasising that the activities of 'Swayamsevaks' are silently observed by the people, he urged the RSS volunteers to dedicate their time and energy to the public.

-With PTI Input

