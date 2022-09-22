E-Commerce Platform Meesho Prioritises Mental Health; Announces 11-day Long 'Reset And Recharge Break'

For the second year in a row, the e-commerce platform Meesho has announced an 11-day long companywide "Reset and Recharge break" emphasizing on the mental health and work-life balance of all the employees.

According to an update posted on the official website, this initiative has been adopted by the e-commerce platform with an objective to allow the employees "to completely unplug from work and prioritize their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period".

Founder and CTO Sanjeev Barnwal made the announcement on Twitter, highlighting that a work life balance was paramount to good mental health.

"We've announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year! Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of work life balance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from October 22 to November 1," he said.

