E-Commerce Platform Meesho Prioritises Mental Health; Announces 11-day Long 'Reset And Recharge Break'

An update posted on their website revealed that this initiative is aimed at allowing employees "to completely unplug from work and prioritize their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period".

Representational Image
Updated: 22 Sep 2022 1:49 pm

For the second year in a row, the e-commerce platform Meesho has announced an 11-day long companywide "Reset and Recharge break" emphasizing on the mental health and work-life balance of all the employees.

According to an update posted on the official website, this initiative has been adopted by the e-commerce platform with an objective to allow the employees "to completely unplug from work and prioritize their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period".

Founder and CTO Sanjeev Barnwal made the announcement on Twitter, highlighting that a work life balance was paramount to good mental health. 

"We've announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year! Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of work life balance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from October 22 to November 1," he said.



 

National Meesho E-Commerce Platform Mental Health Reset And Recharge Break' Sanjeev Barnwal Meesho CTO
