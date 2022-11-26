Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
During SP's Govt In Uttar Pradesh, Criminals Were 'Mini Chief Ministers' In Districts: Brajesh Pathak

The poll to the Mainpuri parliamentary seat, which is slated for December 5, was necessitated following the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The SP had fielded party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav from the seat.

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 3:11 pm

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has alleged that during the tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state, criminals were active as "mini chief ministers" in every district.

But as soon as the BJP came to power, action was taken against criminals, as a result of which they either landed behind bars or fled the state, said the BJP leader, who addressed meetings in Kusmara and Karhal while campaigning for the party's Mainpuri bypoll candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya on Friday.

During the SP's government, criminals enjoyed political patronage and used to raise slogans such as 'khali plot hamara hai', they had "become mini chief ministers in every district", Pathak said.

This time the people of Mainpuri are not going to vote for a family but for development being done by the BJP governments at the Center and in the state, he said. Pathak said that from Akhilesh Yadav to his entire family, they have to hold street meetings to seek votes from those whom they neglected during their rule.

It is clear from this that the SP has lost its foothold and today, the uncle and nephew may have united, but they cannot defeat the BJP, he said, apparently referring to Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav.

(With PTI inputs)

