Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

DU Advises Students To Maintain Law And Order, Focus On Exam Preparation

DU has advised students to maintain law and order on the campus and focus on preparations for their upcoming exams, days after a massive protest demanding online open-book exams for final year students.

DU Advises Students To Maintain Law And Order, Focus On Exam Preparation
Delhi University File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 4:55 pm

The Delhi University has advised students to maintain law and order on the campus and focus on preparations for their upcoming exams, days after a massive protest demanding online open-book exams for final year students.

The Delhi University's announcement that the exams will be held in offline mode in May and June has triggered the protest.

Related stories

Delhi University To Conduct Sports And ECA Trials

‘Celebrate Exams As Festivals’: PM Modi To Students In ‘Pariskha Pe Charcha’

Last Monday, nearly 1,000 students had gathered for the protest. Some of them were detained by the police and a case was also lodged in the matter.

"The university advises the students to maintain peace and law and order. They should focus on their studies and preparation for the upcoming examination," read an advisory issued by the university's proctor Rajni Abbi on Thursday.

It also welcomed "positive/constructive suggestions to resolve issues, if any". "It is also advised that students must refrain themselves from unlawful activities," the advisory stated.

The exams will be held in offline mode, she said, adding the students had given a representation and that was forwarded to the dean (examinations).

"The students have been given some concessions like additional 30 minutes for writing the exam, remedial classes, but they are not ready to agree. Online classes and open-book exams were started because of the pandemic and they had to end someday.

"It was announced in February that exams till April will be held in open-book mode. In May-June, the exams will be held offline mode. So students were given sufficient time," she added.

Abbi alleged that the protesting students had neither informed the university ahead of the stir nor did they take police permission.

Tags

National Law And Order Exam Preparation College Students DU Students Offline Exams Massive Protest Open Book Examination Delhi University Open-book Mode New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Pro League: IND-W Face Ultimate Test Against Dutch

Women's Pro League: IND-W Face Ultimate Test Against Dutch

The Horror Of The Haunted House And Lonely People

The Horror Of The Haunted House And Lonely People