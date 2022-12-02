Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Drone With 5 Kg Heroin Recovered In Punjab

Drone With 5 Kg Heroin Recovered In Punjab

The hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors, was recovered in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in the area, which was just 2 km away from the border.

Heroin
Heroin PTI

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 6:51 pm

A drone was found from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district along with over 5 kg of heroin, police on Friday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said police immediately shared the pin-pointed inputs with the BSF after noticing the drone movement in the Indo-Pak border on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

A blue and black-coloured hexacopter (model - E616S) along with black tape-wrapped five packets of heroin weighing 5.60kg was found lying in the agricultural land of a local resident, Yadav said. Preliminary investigation suggests that the drone was found to be having a modern technology and it could lift a good amount of weight.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sukhminder Singh Mann said investigations are on to trace those who were to receive this air-dropped consignment of heroin. On November 28, two Pakistani drones were gunned down by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

Two hexacopters were carrying around 10 kg of heroin which were recovered by the BSF troops. On November 30, a broken quadcopter drone was recovered from the area of village Van Tara Singh in Khalra in Tarn Taran.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National India -Pakistan Border A Drone Punjab's Tarn Taran District Punjab Police Border Security Force (BSF) Gaurav Yadav Hexacopter (model - E616S)
