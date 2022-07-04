Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Drone Spotted Along International Border In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

Jammu And Kashmir: The officials said massive search operation was launched in the entire border belt of Samba from Chilliyari to Manguchak area to find out if the drone had dropped any object on the Indian side.

Militant Surrenders During Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmirs Shopian, Another Killed

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 3:32 pm

A drone was spotted along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, prompting security forces to launch a massive cordon and search operation, officials said on Monday.

"We got an information that there was some flying object hovering over the border hamlet Chilliyari in Samba last night. It may have been a drone from across", a police officer told reporters in Samba.

However, a BSF officer said there are no such reports about drone sighting.

Security forces were mobilised and a search operation was conducted, officials said.

On Monday morning, a massive search operation was launched in the entire border belt from Chilliyari to Manguchak area to find out if the drone had dropped any object on the Indian side, they said.

Drones were also used in the search operation the area, they said, adding  nothing has been found.

Security personnel have been asked to remain alert in view of threat of drones, they said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

