Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Don't Waste Time Levying Fines, Counsel Offenders, Maharashtra Minister Tells Pune Cops; Cites Diwali Season Traffic Jams

Police should counsel commuters instead of imposing fines on them. It is Diwali period ahead and police should stop wasting their time to levy fines. For another 10 days, there will be huge traffic jams in the city due to Diwali as people will throng the markets for shopping.

Traffic jam
Traffic jam Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 10:31 pm

The Diwali festive season in Pune results in traffic jams and police must counsel motorists violating rules rather than "wasting time to levy fines", Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil said on Monday.

Patil, who is the guardian minister of the district, however, also said people must maintain discipline and observe traffic rules while travelling.

"Police should counsel commuters instead of imposing fines on them. It is Diwali period ahead and police should stop wasting their time to levy fines. For another 10 days, there will be huge traffic jams in the city due to Diwali as people will throng the markets for shopping," he said.

"Lot of time goes into stopping traffic violators and levying fines on them. So orders are being issued to not waste time in giving challans to traffic violators in order to curtail traffic jams," Patil told reporters.

He also said there are plans to appoint around 600 additional wardens to regulate the traffic. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Diwali Festive Season Traffic Jams Counsel Motorists Violating Rules Maharashtra Minister And Senior Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Chandrakant Patil Diwali Period Traffic Violators
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MP Police Register Case Against A Couple In Actor Vaishali Takkar's Suicide

MP Police Register Case Against A Couple In Actor Vaishali Takkar's Suicide

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job