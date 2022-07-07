Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Dilip Ghosh's 'Comment' Against Mamata Banerjee Triggers Row, TMC Demands Action Against BJP Leader

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in a video expressed shock that such crass words can be used by a political personality against a woman, who happens to be the only female chief minister in the country.

Dilip Ghosh File photo

07 Jul 2022

Voicing outrage over the alleged comment of BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at 'India Today East Conclave', Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Wednesday demanded his arrest.

During an interaction at the programme of the leading media group, Ghosh had allegedly made some derogatory comments against Banerjee referring to her "Banglar Meye" (Daughter of Bengal) campaign during the last assembly polls in Bengal and her later visit to Goa where she had claimed her affinity with the coastal state.

Expressing shock over the utterances of the former state BJP president, the Diamond Harbour Trinamool Congress MP tweeted, "Outrageous. PM @narendramodi, it is about time to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation?"

Dastidar said she was wearing a black badge in protest against the "misogynistic" comment by Ghosh and demanding action against him. State BJP leaders could not be contacted immediately for reaction.

(with inputs from PTI)

