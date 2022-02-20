Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Digvijaya Backs Kumar Vishwas, Says Kejriwal Should Issue Statement Against Pro-Khalistan Separatists

Congress veteran supports AAP leader statement, states Kejriwal should issue statement against the Khalistan movement in order to avoid being seen as pro-movement.

Kejriwal's campaign in Punjab PTI

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 2:24 pm

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh has supported Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas and demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issue a statement against the Khalistan movement. 

Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab, but the AAP chief has dismissed the allegations.

Singh, in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday night said, “Kumar Vishwas has made a very simple demand. Kejriwal ji should give a statement against Khalistan. Kejriwal ji should not have any objection to this."

The Centre on Saturday decided to give 'Y' category security to Vishwas, after reviewing the threat perception based on intelligence inputs in the wake of his allegations against Kejriwal, official sources said. 

