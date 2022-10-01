Digital Platform Implemented In 194 Schools Under Cantonment Boards

A digital platform has been implemented in 194 schools under the management of 62 cantonment boards across 15 states, the Defence Ministry has said.

This platform -- School Management System (SMS) -- is to enable "ease of living" to the residents of cantonment areas, it said on Friday.

"A digital platform -- School Management System (SMS) has been implemented in 194 schools under the management of 62 cantonment boards across 15 states. The Directorate General of Defence Estate (DGDE), Ministry of Defence has developed the SMS in-house, benefiting 61,943 students and 1,965 teachers and catering to the residents of Cantonments and adjoining areas," it said.

The system presently works in the English medium and is being further developed to deliver services in local languages too.

The SMS enables parents to apply for school admission online, monitor the progress of their wards, and grievances, pay fees in digital mode, etc, the ministry said in a statement.

The initiative is user-friendly and the process of issuing transfer certificates has also been made simpler for parents, it said.