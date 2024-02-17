Dibrugarh Jail Security Breach: Smartphone, Other Devices Recovered From Separatist Leader Amritpal Singh’s Cell

Assam Police on Saturday recovered several unauthorized devices from a cell inside the state’s high profile Dibrugarh Central Jail.
The recovered items from the jail include: smartphone with SIM, a keypad phone, TV remote with keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, bluetooth headphones, speakers and smart watch.
Interestingly, the recovery has been made inside the cell where separatist leader and "Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh and his nine associates are currently lodged at the jail.
The development was made public by the state’s top cop GP Singh on social media.
Singh said: “Reference NSA detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam - On receipt of information about unauthorised activities taking place in NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of NSA Block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which jail staff searched the premise of NSA Cell early this morning, leading to the recovery of a smartphone with SIM, a keypad phone, TV remote with keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones, and speakers and smart watch which were lawfully seized by the jail staff. The source of these unauthorised articles and the mode of induction is being ascertained.
Further lawful action is being taken and steps being taken to prevent recurrence."
Later year after his arrest, on 23 April 2023, Amritpal Singh was brought to the Assam jail after the Punjab Police arrested him from the state's Moga district after several weeks of frantic search.
The radical Sikh preacher was charged under the stringent National Security Act, or NSA. His nine associates have also been charged under the NSA.