'Desh Ke Gaddaron' To 'Batenge Toh Katenge': Hate Speech Over The Years

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath coined the 'batenge toh katenge' slogan earlier this year which gathered not just a lot of criticism and but also a lot of attention ahead of the Maharahstra and Jharkhand Assembly elections in November, 2024.
The slogan shaped the narrative of the entire campaign. This election campaign saw the BJP raise the communal pitch like never before.
But this isn't a new occurrence, hate speeches and sloganeering have become common during elections in India over the years.
Be it Anurag Thakur's "Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko...Goli Maro..." in 2020 to PM Modi's " Congress Will Snatch Your Mangalsutras" in 2024, religion and politics have intertwined with hate speeches and slogans.
Report Indicates 668 Hate Speeches Were Delivered In India In 2023
A think tank called India Hate Lab in 2023 published a report that documented 668 hate speeches that were delivered targeting Muslims in India. Similarly, IHL recorded 255 of the events in the first half of 2023, while the number rose to 413 events in the second half of the year, a 62% increase.
The report further said that 498 of them took place in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, union territories and Delhi. They said 239 of the speeches were a direct violent call against Muslims.
Recent Events Of Hate Speech In India
"Batenge Toh Katenge"
Yogi Adityanath who coined the slogan when unrest prevailed in neighbouring Bangladesh, reiterated the same in several rallies during Jharkhand and Maharashtra rallies. During a rally in Jharkhand's Sahibganj on November 18, he said, "When Hindus were divided, they faced slavery and humiliation in Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. Now, it’s time for ‘ek rahenge, safe rahenge, na batenge, na katenge’ (Safe when united, we will not be wiped out if united)."
PM Modi while addressing a rally in Mumbai on November 14, he attacked the Congress for promising to distribute cheap gas cylinders to everyone including 'infiltrator' which he elaborated as 'rohingyas and Bangladeshis'. He further used part of Adityanath's slogan as he told the crowd, "Ek hai toh safe hai' (we are safe if we are united) so that those seeking to divide society lose their sleep."
"Congress Will Snatch Your Mangalsutras"
Addressing an election rally in Mumbai on May 17, he slammed Congress' election manifesto as he said, "The Congress is fighting a battle for its survival and can go to any extent (to save itself). Its Maoist manifesto is eyeing gold from temples and 'mangalsutra' (gold chains) of women. The Maoist manifesto will put a break on economic growth and lead the country to bankruptcy."
During the same time PM Modi's speech was also criticised for calling Muslims as 'those who have more children'. During a rally in Rajasthan on April 22 when he said, "They will take your money and give it to those who have more children. To the illegal immigrants… They will distribute them to Muslims who they said have the first right to resources. They will go to the extent where they will not spare even your Mangal Sutra," as he was attacking Congress.
"Miya-Muslims Can't Takeover Assam"
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking at state assembly on August 27, stated that he will not let "Miya-Muslims" take over Assam.
The term 'Miya' refers to Bengali Muslims who are often alleged to be illegal immigrants in the state (from Bangladesh).
Sarma was speaking addressing a motion about the rise in crime rates in the state when he alleged that the opposition are in competition for minority votes but he is not in the race. When the opposition charged him of taking sides, Sarma retorted, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?... Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen."
"Love Jihad"
BJP leader Pragya Thakur while speaking at an event in Karnataka back in 2022 had called the Hindus to "keep their knives sharp" to protect themselves as she alleged that Muslims perform "love jihad".
Thakur said, “Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when....Everyone has the right to self protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right”.
She added, "Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god," Thakur had added.
Thakur was booked for her controversial speech but 'love jihad' became a common term by the BJP leaders ever since.
"Go To Pakistan"
BJP leader Uma Bharti in 2019 had supported a police officer who was found screaming "Go To Pakistan" at protesters criticising the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Sharing a video of the officer, Bharti reportedly said, "The reaction of Meerut City SP Akhilesh Narain Singh telling the protesters to go to Pakistan was natural as the protesters were raising slogans in favour of Pakistan, were abusing the police and were also throwing stones at them."
"Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko...Goli Maro.."
The-then Union Minister Anurag Thakur was found shouting at a rally in January 2020, "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded: "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors).
The controversial slogan has often been used against protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). On December 21, 2019, BJP leader Kapil Mishra was seen raising the same slogan in a pro-CAA rally in Delhi. He later got a ticket from the BJP to contest from Model Town.
But this was the first time a party functionary of the level of a Union minister had participated in raising this slogan.
"Ghuspetiya"
Amit Shah and other BJP leaders including PM Modi has often used the term ghuspetiya or infiltrators when describing rohingya or Bangladeshi Muslims. In 2019, when BJP started talking about National Register of Citizens while addressing rallies in West Bengal and Assam, the term 'infiltrators' came up more than often. Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Bengal reportedly said that with NRC the BJP government aims to, "remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs”.
The term has been used even in 2024 ahead of Lok Sabha elections by several leaders. Congress have criticised the term several times, recently on November 23, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "(Assam Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, (Union minister) Shivraj Chouhan, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- what all did they not say? The entire election was about one issue and one word -- 'ghuspetiya' (infiltrators). Attempts were made to create fear but people have given a decisive verdict."