National

'Desh Ke Gaddaron' To 'Batenge Toh Katenge': Hate Speech Over The Years

This election campaign saw the BJP raise the communal pitch like never before. But this isn't a new occurrence, hate speeches and sloganeering have become common during elections in India over the years.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Bharatiya Janata Party Leaders Anurag Thakur (L) and Yogi Adityanath (R)
Bharatiya Janata Party Leaders Anurag Thakur (L) and Yogi Adityanath (R) Photo: X/@ianuragthakur & PTI
info_icon

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath coined the 'batenge toh katenge' slogan earlier this year which gathered not just a lot of criticism and but also a lot of attention ahead of the Maharahstra and Jharkhand Assembly elections in November, 2024.

The slogan shaped the narrative of the entire campaign. This election campaign saw the BJP raise the communal pitch like never before.

But this isn't a new occurrence, hate speeches and sloganeering have become common during elections in India over the years.

Be it Anurag Thakur's "Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko...Goli Maro..." in 2020 to PM Modi's " Congress Will Snatch Your Mangalsutras" in 2024, religion and politics have intertwined with hate speeches and slogans.

Report Indicates 668 Hate Speeches Were Delivered In India In 2023

A think tank called India Hate Lab in 2023 published a report that documented 668 hate speeches that were delivered targeting Muslims in India. Similarly, IHL recorded 255 of the events in the first half of 2023, while the number rose to 413 events in the second half of the year, a 62% increase.

The report further said that 498 of them took place in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, union territories and Delhi. They said 239 of the speeches were a direct violent call against Muslims.

Recent Events Of Hate Speech In India

"Batenge Toh Katenge"

Yogi Adityanath who coined the slogan when unrest prevailed in neighbouring Bangladesh, reiterated the same in several rallies during Jharkhand and Maharashtra rallies. During a rally in Jharkhand's Sahibganj on November 18, he said, "When Hindus were divided, they faced slavery and humiliation in Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. Now, it’s time for ‘ek rahenge, safe rahenge, na batenge, na katenge’ (Safe when united, we will not be wiped out if united)."

PM Modi while addressing a rally in Mumbai on November 14, he attacked the Congress for promising to distribute cheap gas cylinders to everyone including 'infiltrator' which he elaborated as 'rohingyas and Bangladeshis'. He further used part of Adityanath's slogan as he told the crowd, "Ek hai toh safe hai' (we are safe if we are united) so that those seeking to divide society lose their sleep."

"Congress Will Snatch Your Mangalsutras"

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, when Congress promised conducting caste census if they came to power, the BJP criticised it as a method of identifying properties of people and dividing the country.

Addressing an election rally in Mumbai on May 17, he slammed Congress' election manifesto as he said, "The Congress is fighting a battle for its survival and can go to any extent (to save itself). Its Maoist manifesto is eyeing gold from temples and 'mangalsutra' (gold chains) of women. The Maoist manifesto will put a break on economic growth and lead the country to bankruptcy."

During the same time PM Modi's speech was also criticised for calling Muslims as 'those who have more children'. During a rally in Rajasthan on April 22 when he said, "They will take your money and give it to those who have more children. To the illegal immigrants… They will distribute them to Muslims who they said have the first right to resources. They will go to the extent where they will not spare even your Mangal Sutra," as he was attacking Congress.

"Miya-Muslims Can't Takeover Assam"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking at state assembly on August 27, stated that he will not let "Miya-Muslims" take over Assam.

The term 'Miya' refers to Bengali Muslims who are often alleged to be illegal immigrants in the state (from Bangladesh).

Sarma was speaking addressing a motion about the rise in crime rates in the state when he alleged that the opposition are in competition for minority votes but he is not in the race. When the opposition charged him of taking sides, Sarma retorted, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?... Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen."

"Love Jihad"

BJP leader Pragya Thakur while speaking at an event in Karnataka back in 2022 had called the Hindus to "keep their knives sharp" to protect themselves as she alleged that Muslims perform "love jihad".

Thakur said, “Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when....Everyone has the right to self protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right”.

She added, "Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god," Thakur had added.

Thakur was booked for her controversial speech but 'love jihad' became a common term by the BJP leaders ever since.

"Go To Pakistan"

BJP leader Uma Bharti in 2019 had supported a police officer who was found screaming "Go To Pakistan" at protesters criticising the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Sharing a video of the officer, Bharti reportedly said, "The reaction of Meerut City SP Akhilesh Narain Singh telling the protesters to go to Pakistan was natural as the protesters were raising slogans in favour of Pakistan, were abusing the police and were also throwing stones at them."

"Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko...Goli Maro.."

The-then Union Minister Anurag Thakur was found shouting at a rally in January 2020, "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded: "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors).

The controversial slogan has often been used against protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). On December 21, 2019, BJP leader Kapil Mishra was seen raising the same slogan in a pro-CAA rally in Delhi. He later got a ticket from the BJP to contest from Model Town.

But this was the first time a party functionary of the level of a Union minister had participated in raising this slogan.

"Ghuspetiya"

Amit Shah and other BJP leaders including PM Modi has often used the term ghuspetiya or infiltrators when describing rohingya or Bangladeshi Muslims. In 2019, when BJP started talking about National Register of Citizens while addressing rallies in West Bengal and Assam, the term 'infiltrators' came up more than often. Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Bengal reportedly said that with NRC the BJP government aims to, "remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs”.

The term has been used even in 2024 ahead of Lok Sabha elections by several leaders. Congress have criticised the term several times, recently on November 23, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "(Assam Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, (Union minister) Shivraj Chouhan, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- what all did they not say? The entire election was about one issue and one word -- 'ghuspetiya' (infiltrators). Attempts were made to create fear but people have given a decisive verdict."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Highlights: Saim Ayub’s Maiden Ton Seals PAK’s 10-Wicket Win To Level Series 1-1
  2. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  3. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Signs Riyadh Design Law Treaty After Two Decades Of Negotiations
  2. 'Desh Ke Gaddaron' To 'Batenge Toh Katenge': Hate Speech Over The Years
  3. Maharashtra New CM Highlights: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  4. Centre Not Willing To Restore Full Statehood To J&K: PCC Chief Karra
  5. Hindu Monk Detained: 'Ensure Safety Of Minorities', Says MEA On Arrest Of Leader Chinmoy Das In Bangladesh
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  2. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  3. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  4. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  5. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here