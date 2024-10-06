National

Hindu Seer Narsinghanand's Alleged Hate Speech Against Prophet Leads To Several FIRs Across India | Details

The seer allegedly made the objectionable remarks during a programme held at Hindi Bhavan in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) on September 29 and it has led to massive protests in sensitive areas of the district on Sunday.

Protest over Yati Narsinghanand’s statement
Protest over Yati Narsinghanand’s statement in Ghaziabad, UP Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Thane police in Maharashtra on Sunday registered an FIR against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, who is already facing multiple cases, over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The seer allegedly made the objectionable remarks during a programme held at Hindi Bhavan in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) on September 29 and it has led to massive protests in sensitive areas of the district on Sunday.

Police complaints have been filed in several states against Narsinghanand and there have been demands that he be arrested.

Fresh FIR In Maharahstra's Thane

Based on complaint by the president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the Mumbra police in Thane registered a case against him on October 3.

The FIR has been loaged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 197 (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 302 (intentionally uttering words to deliberately wound the religious sentiments of another person), an official from Mumbra police station said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, he said.

Another FIR In Maharashtra Against The Hindu Seer

An FIR has also been registered against the priest in Maharashtra's Amravati city, which saw violent protests against his remarks outside the Nagpuri Gate police station in which 21 police personnel were injured and 10 police vans were damaged during stone pelting by a mob on Friday night, according to officials.

What Happened In UP's Ghaziabad?

Narsinghanand's remarks had sparked protests in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh and other states.

A large crowd gathered outside the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, where he presides, to protest against him on Friday night after videos of his inflammatory remarks appeared online, following which security was stepped up around the premises.

BJP MLA from Ghaziabad's Loni seat Nand Kishore Gurjar has alleged that the crowd which had gathered on Friday night to protest against Yati Narsinghanand had pelted stones at the Dasna Devi temple here and police should have "shot" the attackers.

If 10-20 people had died, there would have been no rioters, the MLA is purportedly heard saying in a video that has appeared on social media.

A large crowd had protested on Friday night outside the Dasna Devi temple, where Narsinghanand presides, against his remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The Police in Ghaziabad arrested six people who were allegedly pelting stones at a police party outside the Dasna Devi temple on Friday night.

Reaction To Narsinghanand's Comments

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind vice president Malik Motasim Khanhas in a release issued on Saturday said they condemn the "blasphemous" remarks by the seer and demanded that he be arrested immediately.

"Muslims must remember that the stature and dignity of Prophet Muhammad cannot be diminished by the vile words of a few ignorant and despicable individuals. We should remain calm in the face of such provocation and should counter these provocations with wisdom, patience, and dignity," he said.

"We urge the community to take meaningful steps to promote the teachings, ethics, and noble qualities of Prophet Muhammad in multiple languages, so that the true message of peace and compassion reaches every corner of the country. Only through such efforts can we hope to build a society rooted in mutual respect and harmony," he added.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his party workers on Sunday lodged a complain against the seer as they sought his immediate arrest. Owaisi also led a protest in Hyderabad against the alleged hate speech.

Owaisi in a post on X wrote, "Copy of the complaint and FIR against the hate speech. We also requested @CPHydCity to also send a Notice to social media platforms to remove this hate speech."

The National Conference (NC) on Saturday denounced Yati Narsinghanand's remarks on Prophet Muhammad, and called for his immediate arrest, saying the controversial priest has "deeply wounded" the sentiments of Muslims.

Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of various religious bodies in Kashmir, also condemned the remarks made by Mahant Narsinghanand, and demanded his immediate arrest.

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday criticized the priest's alleged hate speech and demanded that the Centre and state government should take strict action against him.

"In Ghaziabad, UP, the Mahant of Dasna Devi Temple once again made hate speeches against Islam, which has created unrest and tension in the entire area and many parts of the country. The police took action against the protesters, but the main culprits remained unpunished," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a post on X.

Narsinghanand has several cases against him, including for allegedly making a hate speech at a conclave in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) in December 2021, and was out on bail.

