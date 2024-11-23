Slogans Lose Their Steam in 2024 Assembly Elections

In Jharkhand as well, BJP's slogan-based campaigns were overpowered by local issues such as growing unemployment, tribal rights, agrarian distress and the cost of living crisis. This can be seen as a reflection of the changing voter priorities, where grassroots concerns are the deciding factor in winning an election and not a call towards communal or nationalistic slogans. This could be a signal of voters' fatigue with the BJP’s slogan-driven approach to electioneering.