Deoband Bomb Blasts Main Accused Arrested After 31 Years In Srinagar

The Deoband bomb blasts occurred in August 1993 during communal violence following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

1993 deoband bomb blast accused arrested
Representative image Photo: Pexels
The main accused in the 1993 Deoband bomb blasts, Nazir Ahmed Wani, has been arrested from Srinagar by a joint operation of the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the local police after he evaded capture for 31 years, officials here said.

Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur Rural) Sagar Jain said that Wani, wanted for his involvement in the bomb attacks, had been on the run since 1994, changing his identity and appearance to avoid detection.

"The ATS and Deoband police arrested him in Srinagar on Sunday after extensive efforts. He had been evading law enforcement agencies since being released on bail," Jain said.

The blasts occurred in August 1993 during a communal violence in Deoband following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, triggering widespread riots across the country. Wani and his associates allegedly targeted police personnel during the violence, injuring four people, including two officers.

Initially arrested and charged in the case, Wani secured bail in 1994 but absconded shortly thereafter. A permanent warrant for his arrest was issued by a court on May 20, 2024.

Jain further revealed that Wani, allegedly associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen, had been living in the Jammu and Kashmir capital since his escape.

"Investigations are also being conducted into his activities while residing in Srinagar," he added.

The ATS confirmed that Wani, a proclaimed offender, was declared a fugitive and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his capture. After his arrest, Wani was presented in court and subsequently sent to jail.

Wani's arrest is seen as a significant breakthrough in the case, which had remained unresolved for over three decades.

