J&K CM Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani Given Cabinet Minister Status

According to the ruling, he would receive rent-free housing in Jammu and Srinagar from the Estates Department and transport services from the Motor Garages Department.



On October 16, 2024, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appointed Wani, a senior National Conference leader who had run unsuccessfully for the Kupwara seat in the Assembly elections, as an advisor.



He is close to Abdullah and was in charge of several ministries during his first term as minister of state, which ran from 2009 to 2014.