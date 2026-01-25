J&K CM Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani Given Cabinet Minister Status

Order issued by LG Manoj Sinha; Wani to get ministerial perks and pay

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
J&K CM Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani Given Cabinet Minister Status Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nasir Aslam Wani accorded Cabinet minister rank by J&K government

  • Will receive ₹80,000 monthly pay, official transport and housing

  • Senior NC leader, advisor to CM Omar Abdullah since October 2024

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday accorded the status of a Cabinet minister to the chief minister's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha gave the order, which was issued by Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, M Raju.

Wani would receive a combined monthly salary of Rs 80,000 in accordance with the order.

According to the ruling, he would receive rent-free housing in Jammu and Srinagar from the Estates Department and transport services from the Motor Garages Department.

On October 16, 2024, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appointed Wani, a senior National Conference leader who had run unsuccessfully for the Kupwara seat in the Assembly elections, as an advisor.

He is close to Abdullah and was in charge of several ministries during his first term as minister of state, which ran from 2009 to 2014.

Published At:
