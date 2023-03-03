Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Denying Admission Under EWS Category Frustrates Right To Education: Delhi HC

Home National

Denying Admission Under EWS Category Frustrates Right To Education: Delhi HC

The court’s observation came on a petition by a minor boy who sought a direction to a private school here to give him admission in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS),

Supreme Court
Supreme Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 8:42 pm

Denial of admission under EWS or Disadvantaged Group category by a school even after allotment by the authorities frustrates and undermines the noble objective of the law on right to education and violates the fundamental rights of children under the Constitution, the Delhi High Court has said.

The court’s observation came on a petition by a minor boy who sought a direction to a private school here to give him admission in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/

Disadvantaged Group (DG) category.

Related stories

Karnataka Hijab Ban: Supreme Court To Set Up Bench To Hear Muslim Students' Plea

Adani Stocks Gain After Supreme Court Orders Committee To Probe Stock Crash

Adani vs Hindenburg: Supreme Court Orders On Setting Up Of A Probe Panel Likely Today 

The school’s objection before the court was that the petitioner’s residence was not within the 0-1 km radius and so he was not eligible for admission. The Delhi government, however, took a contrary stand and said the child was staying in the school’s vicinity.

Ruling in favour of the petitioner, Justice Mini Pushkarna accepted the scrutiny carried out by the Department of Education (DOE) with respect to the petitioner's place of residence and said the noble object of providing good education to the economically downtrodden and bringing them into the mainstream of the society cannot be lost sight of.  

“If this Court is to doubt the genuineness of the exercise of scrutiny and investigation carried out by the DOE as regards the residence of children on the basis of such objections as raised by the school, then many children would be deprived of admission under the EWS/DG category. This would defeat the very purpose of the provisions of The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act),” said the court in a recent order. 

The court stated it would accept the bonafides of the investigation and scrutiny carried out by the DOE unless some very glaring discrepancy is brought to the fore. 

“Denial of admission by a school under the EWS/DG category even after allotment of school by DOE, frustrates the noble objective of the RTE Act, 2009. It violates the fundamental rights of children belonging to EWS/DG category, as enshrined under Article 21-A of the Constitution, as also undermining the object of the RTE Act, 2009,” it added. 

The court noted that pursuant to its earlier order, the petitioner was given admission in the school as an interim measure in June last year. 

It is directed that the petitioner child will continue to study under the EWS/DG category in the school, ordered the court.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Supreme Court Justice Judiciary EWS Category Right To Education New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri