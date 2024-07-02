National

Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Likely In Delhi Today, Orange Alert On; Downpour Continues In Gujarat

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), satellite imagery suggested convective clouds leading to a possibility of rain accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi, Punjab and their adjoining states and UTs in the northwest region.

PTI
Representational Image Photo: PTI
info_icon

Predicting heavy rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts across several states and Union Territories including Delhi and its adjacent national capital region (NCR).

Even as the national capital city did not receive any rainfall yesterday despite IMD's forecast, an orange alert has still been sounded in the Delhi.

According to the weather watchdog, satellite imagery suggested convective clouds leading to a possibility of rain accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi, Punjab and their adjoining states and UTs in the northwest region.

Traffic jam at ITO due to waterlogging after heavy rain on Friday, June 28 - PTI
'Close To Cloudburst': IMD On Delhi's Torrential Rain; After Warm June, Above-Normal Rains Predicted For July

BY Outlook Web Desk

Weather update: Heavy rain continues to batter Gujarat

Torrential rainfall battered Gujarat for the second consecutive day on Monday. As per reports, Gujarat's Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district received 174 millimetres of rainfall in a 12-hour period ending at 6 pm, news agency PTI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier issued a 'red alert' for several districts in the state till Tuesday, July 2.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi till July 2.(Representational image) | - PTI
Weather Wrap: Heavy Rain Predicted In Delhi Till July 2, IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For Northeastern States

BY Outlook Web Desk

The weather department also predicted extremely heavy showers across Surat, Navsari, Valsad in south Gujarat as well as Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka and Kutch districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

Weather Update: IMD's Orange alert across states for July 2

Forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh while Rajatshan is expected to see heavy downpour between July 3 and 5.

A red alert has been issued in Uttarakhand for July 2 as well.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  3. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  4. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  5. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign