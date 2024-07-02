Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Likely In Delhi Today, Orange Alert On; Downpour Continues In Gujarat

Predicting heavy rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts across several states and Union Territories including Delhi and its adjacent national capital region (NCR).
Even as the national capital city did not receive any rainfall yesterday despite IMD's forecast, an orange alert has still been sounded in the Delhi.
According to the weather watchdog, satellite imagery suggested convective clouds leading to a possibility of rain accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi, Punjab and their adjoining states and UTs in the northwest region.
Weather update: Heavy rain continues to batter Gujarat
Torrential rainfall battered Gujarat for the second consecutive day on Monday. As per reports, Gujarat's Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district received 174 millimetres of rainfall in a 12-hour period ending at 6 pm, news agency PTI reported.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier issued a 'red alert' for several districts in the state till Tuesday, July 2.
The weather department also predicted extremely heavy showers across Surat, Navsari, Valsad in south Gujarat as well as Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka and Kutch districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch region.
Weather Update: IMD's Orange alert across states for July 2
Forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh while Rajatshan is expected to see heavy downpour between July 3 and 5.
A red alert has been issued in Uttarakhand for July 2 as well.