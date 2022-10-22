Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Delhi Traders Urge Buyers To Return To Markets For Diwali Shopping

Markets across the city have been decked up with bright lights, while traders are running campaigns on social media to urge people to visit instead of shopping online, a traders' organisation said.

Diwali shopping in Moradabad
Diwali shopping in Moradabad Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 5:24 pm

Attractive discount schemes, lucky draws, selfie points and food stalls, markets in the national capital are trying every trick in the book to bring back buyers this Diwali.  

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal urged consumers to visit markets with their families. 

"Bring back the radiance to the markets, light the lamp of enthusiasm in the city markets. Avoid online shopping. The fun of shopping is at the shop, not on the screen," Goyal said.

Selfie points and food kiosks have been set up, discount schemes and lucky draw coupons introduced to attract customers to the markets, Goyal said.

The CTI is also appealing to shoppers through Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, urging them to go to the markets instead of relying on e-commerce websites for their Diwali shopping, Goyal said.

Vishnu Bhargava and Ramesh Ahuja, CTI general secretaries said market associations in Delhi, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Bhagirath Palace, Dariba Kalan, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazaar, Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar are creating awareness about the disadvantages of online shopping among traders and shoppers.

-With PTI Input

