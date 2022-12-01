Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delhi To Go Dry For 3 Days Due To MCD Polls

Home National

Delhi To Go Dry For 3 Days Due To MCD Polls

The excise department has announced that December 7 will also be observed as a dry day. In a notification, Delhi Commissioner (Excise) Krishna Mohan Uppu on Wednesday said that in pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that December 2 to December 4 and December 7 will be observed as "Dry Days".

Election campaign for MCD polls
Delhi will observe dry days during MCD Polls Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 4:45 pm

Delhi will observe dry days from Friday to Sunday during which the sale of alcohol will be prohibited due to the MCD elections, the city excise department has announced. The election of 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the national capital is on Sunday. The counting of votes will be done on December 7.

The excise department has announced that December 7 will also be observed as a dry day. In a notification, Delhi Commissioner (Excise) Krishna Mohan Uppu on Wednesday said that in pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that December 2 to December 4 and December 7 will be observed as "Dry Days".

Dry days are days when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc. on a specific day. "From 17:30 Hours of December 2, 2022 (Friday) to December 4, 2022, up to 17:30 Hours (Sunday), the above shall be observed as 'Dry Days' in addition to the Dry Days," the notification said.

Also, "from 00:00 Hours to 24:00 Hours on December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) (date of counting of votes), will also be observed as a dry day," the notification added. The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The polls are largely being seen as a contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National MCD Polls Excise Department Dry Day Sale Of Alcohol Prohibited Delhi Elections Delhi Excise Rules
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19