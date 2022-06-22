Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi: Special Lok Adalat On June 26 To Settle Power Theft Cases

A special Lok Adalat will be held by TPDDL on June 26 in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority.

Delhi: Special Lok Adalat On June 26 To Settle Power Theft Cases
Lok Adalat (Representational Image) Lok Adalat

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 7:22 pm

Power discom TPDDL will hold a special Lok Adalat on June 26 in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) for on-the-spot settlement of electricity theft and disconnection cases, a spokesperson of the discom said on Wednesday.


 Cases that are either pending in any court of law or are yet to be filed in any court will be taken up at the Lok Adalat. Those desirous of settling their electricity theft cases can either attend in person or through their authorized representatives carrying authorization letters, he said.


 The litigants may register prior to the Lok Adalat by calling on 19124 or by writing to eac.care@tatapower-ddl.com, he added.

Tags

National Spokesperson Discom Delhi State Legal Services Authority Lok Adalat Theft Cases Electricity Disconnection Cases Litigants
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL-W Vs IND-W: Preview, Schedule, Squads

SL-W Vs IND-W: Preview, Schedule, Squads

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future