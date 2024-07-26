National

Delhi: Residents of Peeragarhi Village Struggle with Blue, Foamy Tap Water, Blame Nearby Dyeing Units

Villagers are blaming nearby chemical and denim factories for improperly disposing of industrial waste, which they believe is contaminating the water supplied by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The contaminated water is not just undrinkable, it is also allegedly causing health problems. Photo: X/@WIONews
For nearly two weeks, residents of Peeragarhi village in Outer Delhi have faced a strange and concerning issue: bright blue, foamy water flowing from their taps.

Villagers are blaming nearby chemical and denim factories for improperly disposing of industrial waste, which they believe is contaminating the water supplied by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The contaminated water is not just undrinkable, it is also allegedly causing health problems.

"Factories and dyeing units are dumping their toxic waste carelessly. Our water supply has been irregular and dirty for months. Now, the water is visibly polluted, turning blue," an Indian Express report quoted Vinod Shaukeen, the village head, as saying. "We've informed the authorities, but no action has been taken," he said.

The problem extends beyond households. "The blue water is flooding the streets too. Around 45 houses are visibly affected, but many others are experiencing health issues despite the water not appearing blue. We're forced to buy water cans because the tap water is unusable," the report quoted another resident, Manish Kumar, as saying.

Ranjeet Sahu, who has lived in the village for six years, said that they collected the blue water in a bottle and approached various authorities for help. "We've knocked on every door, including the DJB. The water and sewer pipelines run close together, and the old sewer line often leaks. The growing population has overwhelmed the sewer system, leading to blue water flooding the roads," he said.

Delhi Panchayat Collective head Than Singh Yadav reportedly visited the village and reported growing anger among villagers. "The polluted water is a health hazard. If nothing is done, we will call a meeting of all three villages in Nangloi to discuss further action. The administration is treating rural residents like second-class citizens, which is unacceptable," Yadav said.

DJB officials claim they were unaware of the issue. "We receive many complaints about polluted water in Delhi. We have a helpline that forwards issues to junior engineers for resolution, which can take time depending on the complexity. We will address this issue promptly," the report cited a DJB official.

