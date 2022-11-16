Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Records 'Poor' Air for Third Day In Row

The capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 264, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI value was 227 on Tuesday, 294 on Monday and 303 on Sunday.

Air quality dips in Delhi
Air quality dips in Delhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 8:30 pm

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 'poor' air quality for the third day on the trot which is likely to deteriorate to the 'very poor' category by Friday.

The capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 264, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI value was 227 on Tuesday, 294 on Monday and 303 on Sunday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27.5 degrees Celsius, which was a notch below normal. 

The temperatures are likely to drop by up to two degrees Celsius in the next three to four days, the IMD said. According to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) data, Punjab reported 1,358 farm fires on Wednesday as against just 141 on Tuesday.

The share of farm fires in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at four per cent on Wednesday, according to SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

In view of the improvement in the air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management had on Monday directed authorities to revoke the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect. The curbs under stage 3 included a ban on construction and demolition activities, barring essential projects. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Air Quality In Delhi 'Poor', Minimum Temperature 15.4 Degrees Celsius

Strong Winds Sweep Across Delhi But Air Quality Still 'Very Poor'

Slight Relief For Delhiites As Air Quality Registers Marginal Improvement But Still In ‘Poor’ Category

Tags

National Delhi Air Quality Central Pollution Control Board Maintaining AQI Data Air Quality Index Decline In Pollution Levels The Safdarjung Observatory Delhi's Primary Weather Station Minimum Temperatures
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers