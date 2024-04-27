National

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 22.7 Deg C

The humidity level in Delhi was 51 per cent at 8.30 am, IMD said.

Summers in Delhi
Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.7 degree Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weathermen predicted strong surface winds during day time. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 144 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

