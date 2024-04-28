National

Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 38.2 Degrees Celsius

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 165 at 6 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity level in the national capital at 5:30 pm was at 21 per cent, it said.

For Monday, the weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

