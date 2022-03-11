Delhi Records 212 Covid Cases, Zero Death; Positivity Rate 0.56 Pc

Delhi on Thursday reported 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,467, while the death toll stood at 26,140, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 37,960, it said. Delhi had on Wednesday recorded 208 cases with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent, and one death. On March 5 and March 6 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the last few weeks. The total number home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 10, it dipped to 680.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 3,647 on March 10, according to official figures shared by the health department. The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible. There are 10,598 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 91 (0.85 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 91 Covid patients were in hospitals, the Thursday health department bulletin stated.

