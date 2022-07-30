Delhi Records 1,333 New Covid Cases, Highest Daily Rise In Over A Month

Delhi on Saturday reporded 1,333 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over a month. The positivity rate was recorded at 8.39.

With Saturday's high figures, Delhi has now recorded over 1,000 daily cases for the fourth day straight and has crossed the positivity rate of 5 for the eighth day in a row.

Three deaths were also reported on Saturday, taking the national capital's death toll to 26,311. With new cases reported on Saturday, the the Covid-19 tally in Delhi rose to 19,54,508.

Delhi currently has 4,230 active cases, up from 3,844 on Friday. As many as 2,654 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation.

Of the 9,402 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 268 were occupied on Saturday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said, adding that there are 170 containment zones in the city at present.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 1,245 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.36 and one fatality. On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,128 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.56 and zero death. On Wednesday, Delhi logged 1,066 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 6.91 and two deaths. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 781 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 6.40 and two fatalities.

On Monday, Delhi logged 463 cases and two fatalities as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18 per cent, the highest in over a month, according to the Delhi health department data. Cases have steadily increased this week in Delhi.

Delhi had seen 1,891 daily cases on June 26, according to official data. On June 20, positivity rate of 10.1 was recorded.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

